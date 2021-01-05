Journagan Construction to layoff 121 Springfield area workers in February

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Highway 65 in Springfield_1486464347204.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield-based highway construction company has sent an official warn notice to community leaders announcing layoffs of employees.

According to the Missouri Job Center, 121 of the Journagan Construction employees are in the Springfield area.

Read the full warn notice here.Download

Journagan, founded in 1948 as a family-owned and operated business, performs as either prime contractor or subcontractor, highway construction, and the production of construction aggregates.

The layoffs come after the company entered an Asset Purchase Agreement with Capital Holdings Group, inc. The agreement is expected to be implemented on February 28, 2021.

The layoff includes both unionized and non-unionized workers with the company. According to the notice, jobs impacted were based in Springfield, Ozark, Hollister, and out in the field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau