Journagan Construction to layoff 121 Springfield area workers in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield-based highway construction company has sent an official warn notice to community leaders announcing layoffs of employees.

According to the Missouri Job Center, 121 of the Journagan Construction employees are in the Springfield area.

Journagan, founded in 1948 as a family-owned and operated business, performs as either prime contractor or subcontractor, highway construction, and the production of construction aggregates.

The layoffs come after the company entered an Asset Purchase Agreement with Capital Holdings Group, inc. The agreement is expected to be implemented on February 28, 2021.

The layoff includes both unionized and non-unionized workers with the company. According to the notice, jobs impacted were based in Springfield, Ozark, Hollister, and out in the field.