Josh Hawley speaks out on what the political climate is like in Washington

U.S. — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley talks about what the political climate is like in Washington D.C. right now.

“I mean there’s a lot that you can do, but again you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and work,” Hawley said. “Right now, I’m afraid that Washington D.C. and the democrats, in particular, they don’t want to work. They just want to have a partisan circus until the presidential election.”

Hawley’s fellow Congressman Adam Schiff suggested today that it is the President who is focused on 2020.

