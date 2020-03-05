Josh Hawley calls for federal agencies to ban a popular video app

WASHINGTON D.C. — Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was back on Capitol Hill today calling for all federal agencies to ban the use of Tik Tok for all of their employees.

Hawley slammed the popular video app for refusing to appear before Congress for a second time.

Claiming that apps like Tik Tok that are based in China pose a security threat to Americans.

While cybersecurity experts with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Department of Justice warned that data could be weaponized.

“All that they want to do is take all of this information from Americans and teenagers and then ship it off to Beijing,” Hawley said.

“It makes it easier for intelligence service to either recruit or hack into systems used federal employees,” said Adam Hickey, with the Department of Justice.

The Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon and the State Department have already banned the use of Tik Tok.

Lawmakers are considering several bills to ramp up oversight and block companies from sending American data abroad.