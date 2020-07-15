Jordan Valley offering free pair of shoes to children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Valley’s child patients could be eligible for a free pair of shoes for the upcoming school semester.

For children to be eligible for a pair of shoes, they must meet three of the following requirements:

Six-month dental exam.

Well-child check.

Vision screening.

Sports physical.

Virtual Pre-K screening.

Immunizations required for Pre-K, 8th grade and 12th grade.

The voucher will cover shoes up to $50.

Doctor Kayce Morton says even during the pandemic, it’s still important to still see a doctor.

“We want to make sure that people know that if they aren’t or are concerned that we really want them to come in,” said Morton. “Even though we are still concerned about Coronavirus, we’re more concerned about preventable diseases we can give them vaccines for and that we’re checking out their kids to make sure that they’re healthy.”

The clinic is also hosting several drive-throughs and walk-up immunization pop-ups in August 2020.

Here is a list of where the drive-throughs will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

August 3: Lebanon at 860 Lynn Street

August 10: Marshfield at 1166 Banning Street

August 14: Republic at 550 East Harrison Street

August 19: Hollister at 22 Gage Drive

August 25: Springfield at 2238 West Kingsley Street

Walk-in vaccinations will be in Springfield on two separate dates:

August 18: Ozark Empire Fairgrounds: E*Plex from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

August 25: Jordan Valley Family Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These events will be open to all children in the community.

Flyers for the events: