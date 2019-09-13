Jordan Valley Ice rink closed to rebuild sheets of ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The ice park opened in 2001, so after 18 years they decided it was time to renovate their ice plant.

The ice plant keeps the floors cold and the ice frozen.



But unfortunately in that process, the portable pump they were using failed, and in the 18 hours it took to get it back up and running, they lost both sheets of ice.

The portable pump failing has caused many of their programs to be delayed or put on hold while they work on getting more ice on the floor.

They are currently in the process of building that ice back up to about one and a quarter inches, which is about a 10-day process.

The ice rink is expected to be open to the public in four or five days.

This is a developing story.