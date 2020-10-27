Jordan Valley Ice Park closed for at least three weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A mechanical failure leading to ice loss as caused the Jordan Valley Ice Park to close for at least three weeks.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says all open skate sessions, hockey practice, figure skating sessions and more are suspended since the ice is now too soft for skating.

“This is a real disappointment for all of us, especially as we head into cooler fall temperatures and the holiday season,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “We’re working hard to bring the ice plant back online, and we really hope we will be able to reopen the Ice Park soon.”

Employees at the Ice Park spent the weekend removing melting ice off both rinks after the facility’s internal ice plant, a system that keeps the ice frozen, malfunctioned.

The Missouri State Ice Bears hockey season is not scheduled to begin until January, due to COVID-19.