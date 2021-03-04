Jordan Valley hosts COVID-19 vaccination event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The vaccination process for people over 65 and those who have chronic underlying health conditions is well underway in Missouri.

Friday, March 5, will mark two weeks since Kay Elmer received her second dose of the vaccine.

“I would like to be with my family more, to get hugs from them; hugs are important,” said Elmer, a resident at the Fremont Senior Living Community.

At the two-day Jordan Valley Health Clinic vaccination event, over 1,600 people were vaccinated.

“I have seen quite a bit of the 65 and above population today, and they’re very receptive to the vaccine,” said Shay Davis, a family nurse practitioner at Jordan Valley.

Davis said within the older population, one specific group declines with the vaccine more often.

“I have seen the very elderly 90-year-olds and above that have opted out of taking the vaccine because a lot of them feel like they want that vaccine to go to the younger generation,” said Davis. “But I encourage all elderly patients to get it. We don’t want this virus; they don’t want to get sick with this, they don’t want to go into the hospital and be alone for their last hours and days.”

If you fit in vaccination Phase 1B – Tier two, you can register to get vaccinated for the next event on the Jordan Valley COVID-19 webpage.