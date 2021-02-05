Jordan Valley Community Health Center purchases former Price Cutter to expand services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jordan Valley Community Health Center has purchased the former Price Cutter supermarket building and property at Kansas Expressway and Grand Street and will expand its services into that building later this year.

Jordan Valley spokeswoman Courtney Fergerson said today the parking lot is being used for drive-through COVID testing events. The building is to be used for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including a clinic next Tuesday (2-9-20).

The property also includes a large grassy area west of the parking lot, she said.

The exact long-term uses of the building are still under consideration, Fergerson said, but the clinic anticipates a significant increase in demand for its services with the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri, and it will use the facility to meet that need.

The clinic’s current facility on Benton Avenue will continue to operate, she said.

Further details about the acquisition and plans for its use are expected to be released later today, Fergerson said.

Ozarks First will post those details as soon as they are available.

