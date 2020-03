SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Jordan Valley Community Health Center and United Way are partnering to provide free Narcan to uninsured substance use patients in the Ozarks.

They are providing 50 vouchers for free Narcan, which is used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Patients must be involved in Jordan Valley’s substance use program to qualify for a voucher.

The vouchers are good for one Narcan kit, which includes two doses of Narcan.

Without insurance, the kit can cost between $120 to $150.