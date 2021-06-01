Jordan Creek master plan presented to Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council members discuss Jordan Creek in Downtown Springfield after a design team presented its master plan of changes on Tuesday, June 1.

Those involved said the Downtown area would be transformed into an ‘urban park’ for residents and visitors.

Ken Boone, a planner with Olsson Associates, said the Renew Jordan Creek Project would first bring the creek to the surface, eventually running along Mill Street, between Main and Jefferson.

“Let’s really take the time for it to be spectacular because the vision your community put together and they said they wanted to do is fantastic,” said Boone. “It is a destination unlike any other in your community.”

The master plan released today shows an entirely new section for tourism downtown, including a plaza or Pavillion for entertainment and bridges overlooking the creek.

Boone said the project would connect Main Street to the Idea Commons, Founder’s Park, Jordan Valley Park and beyond.

“It’s very flexible,” said Boone. “We’ve left a lot of room for a lot of things to happen at the same time. Again, if you give them these breadcrumbs and give them a reason to go, you can string the experience along.”

City Council will decide on Tuesday, June 1, if they will purchase land along the Jordan Creek as part of phase one of the project.

The city plans to purchase two lots, one on North Campbell and the parking lot South of Missouri State University’s Brick City Buildings.