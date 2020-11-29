Jordan, Ark. man with outstanding warrants arrested after running into patrol car

This photo is courtesy of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

JORDAN, Ark. — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested after running into a Baxter County Sheriff’s vehicle on Nov. 27, 2020, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Two Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint near Jordan, Arkansas, and when they arrived they saw John Lewis, 54, from Jordan, on a motorcycle. He had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

One of the deputies attempted to make contact with Lewis but he accelerated his motorcycle in the direction of the patrol car.

Lewis ran into the front of the patrol car and injured himself. He suffered incapacitating injuries from the accident and was taken to the Baxter Regional Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.



None of the deputies were harmed. When Lewis was apprehended the Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies found syringes used to inject methamphetamine, according to the press release.

Lewis is charged with fleeing by vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the warrants mentioned earlier.

He will appear in circuit court at a later date.