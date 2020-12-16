Joplin sees increase in structure fires during December

JOPLIN, Mo. — The fire department in Joplin said it responded to 13 structure fires since Dec. 1, 2020.

Chief Jim Furgerson said he doesn’t believe there isn’t a particular reason for the high number of fires in December.

Some of the fires have been suspicious. Three are confirmed as arson, and the Joplin Police Department has made arrests.

Furgerson said people need to be careful as they begin to turn on their heaters in their homes.

“As it gets colder, the big thing is maintenance,” said Furgerson. “Get those heaters looked at and Have your fireplace’s chimneys inspected. If you’re going to have to use a space heater, make sure you keep an area that’s clear around it, a three to four-foot radius. You don’t want clothing piled up next to them.”

With Christmas right around the corner, the fire chief said Christmas trees could be a fire hazard if they are not watered regularly.