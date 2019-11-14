Joplin police looking for wife of man’s body found inside a freezer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

JOPLIN, Mo (KSNF). -Police are still looking for 67-year-old Barbara Watters for a charge of abandonment of a corpse.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Watters is possibly armed and has threatened police and other people in the past.

She drives a white Lincoln with a Missouri license plate, number TC4-S9Z.

The body found inside of a freezer in her bedroom is that of her late husband, Paul Barton.

Barton’s death was never reported to the coroner’s office but police now believe he died on December 30 of 2018 at 70-years-old.

The cause of his death is not yet known, but an autopsy is scheduled. This all started Tuesday when police received a tip about human remains inside the home.

Authorities got a search warrant and began an investigation, which is on-going.

Neighbors describe Watters as mentally unstable telling us she was always nervous and mistrusts the government.

If you see Watters, do not approach or follow her, and call Joplin police at 417-623-3131 extension 881.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories