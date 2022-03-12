JOPLIN, Mo.– On Thursday, Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said in a press conference Officer Jake Reed, one of the two officers injured in a gunfight on Tuesday, was not expected to recover from his injuries.

Today, the Joplin Police Department said Reed has succumbed to his injuries and his organs have been donated. Reed worked with the department for five years.

“Yesterday evening Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his vital organs were escorted to the airport and flown across the country to give life to others,” Joplin PD said in a press release.

Reed is the third death from March 8’s gunfight.

Joplin’s Corporal Ben Cooper died as a result of his injuries sustained in the gunfight, as did the suspect involved in the case, 40-year-old Anthony Felix.

One other officer injured in the shooting, Officer Rick Hirshey, remains in serious but stable condition.