Joplin ministry receives $1000 worth of blankets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Overnight freezing temperatures are just around the corner – meaning people living on the street or in area shelters will need help staying warm.

That’s why the owners of two of the newest businesses in downtown Joplin are giving back to Souls Harbor, a local ministry.

Coley’s Cookie Company and The Florist and the Merchant have donated $1,000 in blankets to the ministry.

“First of all, we need them for our facility, but then we also give a lot of blankets out on the street,” Executive Director of Souls Harbor Dianna Gurley said. “So even if people can’t get in somewhere to stay warm at night, then at least they can cover up in a blanket or two and stay warm enough. So it’s very important.”

Gurley says she couldn’t ask for better neighbors and is excited about all the positive things happening.

Plans are also in the works to renovate the outside of the ministry’s residents building.