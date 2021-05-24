Joplin mayor a part of helping save man with severed arm

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s mayor is one of a few good samaritans credited for saving a man’s life.

Mayor Ryan Stanley said he was driving by a train accident in the city when he realized the male victim’s left arm had been severed.

Stanley said another man stopped the train while he ran over to help.

“I took my tie off as I was walking and I just looped it around and tied it off as tight as I could and looped it around again and tied it off as tight as I could, and looped it around again and tied it off as tight as I could,” said Stanley. “The gentleman that had stopped the train and a great samaritan that was there said ‘what’s your name bud? We’ve got you.'”

After using the tourniquet, Stanley and the others helped keep the man’s arm elevated while they waited for the ambulance.

The man was taken to Mercy hospital in Springfield in stable condition.