SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Joplin man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore said in a release Friday.

Forty-year-old Cody Dalton Romines was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday, June 7. This federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed back in May.

In an affidavit filed with the original criminal complaint, a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal saw Romines speeding on I-44 in a black Kia Optima on May 17th and began to stop him. After fleeing from the MSHP trooper for over a mile, Romines was eventually captured.

During their pursuit of Romines, MSHP troopers said they witnessed the suspect throw a Ziploc bag outside his window. During their follow-up investigation, a bag was found in a ditch near the pursuit location containing 172 grams of fentanyl.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.