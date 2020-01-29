Joplin man gets probation in severe neglect of his mother

by: The Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A Joplin man accused of severely neglecting his mother will serve two years of unsupervised probation.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Lightner was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor elder abuse.

The Joplin Globe reports prosecutors say Lightner’s mother was found March 7 lying naked in bed covered with waste and suffering from bedsores. She was mentally confused and unable to care for herself, and medical staff estimated it may have been a year since her last bath or shower.

Under the plea deal, a one-year jail sentence was suspended and Lightner was placed on two years of unsupervised probation.

