Joplin business builds batteries for robot on Mars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A piece of Southwest Missouri is now nearly 300 million miles away on another planet.

EaglePicher, a Joplin-based company, built the batteries for the launch, entry descent and landing for the Mars rover named Perseverance that landed on Mars Thursday, Feb. 18.

“Whenever you’re working with space, you’re working with a very difficult climate, so the batteries have to operate at -20 degrees C. It’s a, you know, different atmosphere,” said Heather Smriga, EaglePicher marketing and communications manager.

Smriga said it was a relief once the rover touched down on the red planet.

“Down in Joplin, we had a big party today where everybody was trying to watch the landing,” said Smriga. “It’s nerve-racking leading right up to the time and then, you know, once we got the touchdown notice from NASA, it’s just a great relief that everything kind of has function along the way as it was supposed to.”

Perseverance’s mission is to look for signs of life on Mars.

“This is one of the biggest, possibly the biggest, question in science is, ‘Are we alone in the universe?'” said Gregory Ojakangas, a Drury physics professor.

Ojakangas said the difficult but successful landing is a step forward in space exploration.

“One thing is clear,” said Ojakangas. “We’re very good at space exploration. I think it’s kind of like our manifest destiny. A lot of brilliant people have worked really hard on this and there’s only one chance. Just the inspiration that it provides to the youth of our country. It’s something to be proud of as Americans.”

The Mars 2020 mission is expected to last about one Mars year, which is equivalent to almost two Earth years.

