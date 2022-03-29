JOPLIN, Mo. — A ceremony is scheduled to formally rename the Missouri National Guard’s ‘Joplin Armory’ to the ‘Sgt. Robert Wayne Crow Jr. Armory.’

Sgt. Robert Wayne Crow, 42, was a member of the Missouri National Guard. He served two combat deployments with the 203rd Engineer Battalion. Crow died in July 2010, in Paktika, Afghanistan, from wounds he got when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an explosive.

Friends, teammates, loved ones and members of the Joplin community will go to Sgt. Crow’s ceremony. The Joplin Armory said changing its name will pay homage to Crow’s service, his strength of character and his actions in combat.

“It is important to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice as Citizen-Soldiers of Missouri. Sgt. Crow is an inspiration to those who served beside him, his family, and the community,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general, Missouri National Guard. “Renaming this building after this outstanding Soldier is our way of remembering him, which is the solemn promise of a grateful state and nation.”

The ceremony will take place on April 2nd at 3 p.m. at 2000 W. 32nd St. in Joplin.