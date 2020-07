ST. LOUIS – After months at home, Joe Buck is ready to get back to work. The FOX Sports announcer is intrigued by baseball’s 60 game schedule and he knows there are health concerns, but believes it’s a good idea to try and get baseball back. Also, what’s it like seeing himself pop up on TV a lot with all of the classic game replays.

FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has an extended visit with Joe as he gets set for his first MLB on FOX broadcast on July 25th.