Jobs and jabs: Missouri Job Center and Jordan Valley to host job fair/vaccine event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- If you are looking for a new job and a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll be able to get both at one location Thursday.

The Missouri Job Center and Jordan Valley Community Health Center are hosting a job fair, and vaccination clinic on Thursday, September 9, from 9 am – 12 pm at the Missouri Job Center.

All three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, will be given at the event.

“We are pleased to partner with Jordan Valley Health Center to offer a vaccine clinic at our job fair,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield.

There will be around 50 employers for applicants to meet with. Participating employers include: 417 Homecare, Atrium Hospitality, Aviagen, Bass Pro Shops, Buckhorn, Braum’s, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cintas, CNH Reman, Creekside at Elfindale Assisted/Independent Living, Crossmark, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, CoxHealth, Easy Living, Edmonds Dental Prosthetics, Fiocchi of America, Greene County Circuit Clerk, Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, Grizzly Industrial, JenFab Cleaning Solutions, John Youngblood Motors, K & C Stepping Stones, Lakeland Behavioral Health, McCormick/The French’s Food Company, Mercy, Merrill Steel, Modern Woodmen of America, Nothum, Nova Center of the Ozarks, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Paul Mueller Co, Penmac Staffing, Phoenix Home Care, Poorboy Tree Service, Prestressed Casting, T-Mobile, Three Stone Homes & Springfield Farms, Timken Belts, The UPS Store, Uniforms PRN, Walgreens, Walmart, Wilson Creek Nursing & Rehab, Rapid Robert’s, Red Monkey Foods, Russell Cellular, Select Brands, TTEC, The Arc of the Ozarks and The Wooten Company.

The vaccination event is open to everyone and walk-ins are welcome.