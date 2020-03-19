Job market growth happening in certain industries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Though Lay-offs are on the rise, the job market is also growing in healthcare, cleaning delivery and stocking shelves.

Those who are having to look for work, finding an open position might mean changing career paths completely.

Penmac staffing says they are working to fast track those who have lost their jobs into industries that are desperately needing workers.

There are dozens of openings, according to Springfield Penmac, at grocery stores and cleaning companies

Some industries’ job postings have trippled in the past week.

Tim Massey, CEO of Penmac, says just because one industry of work might not need you right now, there are plenty of others that do.

“In some industries and at some companies the virus has created a peak rather than at a lot of companies it’s created a valley,” Massey said. “So our job at this point, is really how to do we take the people that are laid of from the valley and put them in the opportunities in the peak, and that’s really what’s changed for us.”

Massey says some who are unemployed are able to stay home apply online or over the phone. In some cases, people start working the very next day.

For answers to the most frequently asked unemployment questions, click here.

For Missouri unemployment data, click here.