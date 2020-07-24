Job Fair hosted in Branson, companies are “looking for multiple employees”

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s Country Mart parking lot hosted an event to help people find employment opportunities while still following precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those who showed up to the event received a bag filled with information from around 250 different hiring companies.

“Down here in the Branson area, businesses are looking for just about every position possible,” said Mark Block, with Equus Workforce Solutions. “With so many people on unemployment right now, there’s been a hesitancy to get back to work. Every business I’ve talked to, they’re looking for multiple employees.”

The drive-through Job Fair went from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 24.

Block says the Federal Government’s extra unemployment benefits are set to end at the end of July.