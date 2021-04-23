Job Center to host drive-thru job fair with 20 businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Job Center in Springfield will be hosting a drive-thru job fair next week with 20 area businesses.

The fair will take place Thursday, April 29, from 9:30- 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Missouri Job Center. The Job Center is located at 2900 E. Sunshine.

Participating businesses include:

3M

Arc of the Ozarks

Atrium Hospitality

Bug Zero

Cintas

Citizens Memorial Hospital

Glanbia

Gold Mountain Communications

Jordan Valley Healthcare

Lowe’s

MasterCorp

MediaCom

Mid-Am Metal

Missouri Prime Beef Packers

Nothum, Oasis Hotel & Convention Center

Red Monkey Foods

Springfield Public Schools

Truck Hero/Undercover

TTEC

“The job market is booming right now, and now is a great time to get a job,” said Dennis Wiggins, Business Services Supervisor with the Missouri Job Center. “Employers are eager to talk to job seekers about jobs within their companies,” he added.

Those interested in attending need to bring copies of their resume and should avoid having non-applicants or pets in the car with them.