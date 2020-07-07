Job center prepares for work search activity requirements to return

BRANSON. Mo. — A local job center will begin to help those in unemployment meet the state’s work search requirements to continue receiving benefits.

Three different work search activities will have to be completed each week. People who fail to complete the activities could lose their unemployment claim.

Examples of work searches include:

Submitting applications

Attending interviews

Visiting an employer about job opportunities

Part-time work

Branson’s Missouri Job Center Supervisor Kelly Fender says the center is able to help people with their work search requirements and reporting to the state.

“We can help them with their UI claims, and the requirement to job search again, which has now gone into effect starting this week,” said Fender. “So, for those unemployed, then we can help them with their job search requirements so they can report that and make sure everything is good.”

Kelly Pratt says she is working part-time at Downtown Casual Wear for her work searches.

“When you have a part-time position, you know, so if you work one day, that is considered one work search,” said Pratt. “Two days is two work searches, so that makes it a lot easier. Then, I don’t have to, you know, go out and find more work.”

Lisa Davy is part of the staff at Downtown Casual Wear. She says she ended up with a full-time position by going out and asking employers about job opportunities.

“It was just odd,” said Davy. “I called them this afternoon. They called me back. I went home and had a letter saying my unemployment was up, so it worked out real well.”

Pratt and Davy say they are happy to be back at work and to be able to save for the future.

“Sometime soon, we’ll be back full-time,” said Pratt. “I’m just very thankful to be here and still have a job to come to, so I feel very fortunate in that way.”

“Switched jobs, that job couldn’t hire me back because of the situation this country’s in,” said Davy. “And that is why I gave these guys [Downtown Casual Wear] a call.”

There are more changes in July 2020, such as an end to the extra $600 federal benefit for unemployment.