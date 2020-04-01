Jo Ann’s crew make mask for essential workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Another group in Springfield is using its services to help others, “Alterations by Jo Ann” is making and donating masks to essential workers.

Owner Jo Ann Kramer and her crew started making mask two weeks ago.

Two of her employees are being paid for this, and three others are donating their free time.

Those in the military, healthcare workers, and delivery drivers have received these masks.

Jo Ann says she feels sorry for the families affected by COVID-19, and that it feels good to help in a time of need.

Kramer says, “Trying to keep my employees working and to help out. There’s a shortage of the masks, and this is to help them out whatever way we can.”

Those who need a mask can pick it up in the drive-thru from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The CDC may soon recommend that everyone wears a mask in public.