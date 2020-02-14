Jim Bakker show hawks ‘silver sol’ product to ‘totally eliminate’ coronavirus. But there’s no medication for that disease.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — On a broadcast of the Jim Bakker Show that aired Wednesday from the televangelist and condo developer’s Morningside complex near Branson, Bakker and a show guest discussed a “silver sol” product that, the show guest claimed, can “eliminate” the coronavirus from the human body “within 12 hours.”

Coronavirus developed in China late last year before subsequently infecting some 45,000 people worldwide.

The Bakker show’s claims directly contradict scientific information about coronavirus that’s been distributed by public health authorities including the World Health Organization and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the novel coronavirus,” WHO said in an online FAQ intended for the general public.

Wednesday, the World Health Organization said in its most recent status report that roughly 1,100 people have died from coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. There are 13 confirmed cases of the disease inside the United States.

