Jefferson City session officially begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The legislative session is officially underway in Jefferson City.

Long-time legislators predict passionate debating during this election year.

“We’re going to see a lot of fireworks go off here,” said state Senator Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis)

Republicans continue to hold big majorities in the House and Senate.

“Our brand official conservatism is something I think is something that has been very well received in the state of Missouri,” said Senator Bill Eigel (R-St. Louis) “And we have been entrusted with large supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature.”

There could be bi-partisan support for a sales tax on online purchases from companies such as Wayfair. Republican leaders say in return, they would want to reduce other taxes.

“When it comes to passing Wayfair with a corresponding cut that doesn’t bring in any revenue, that’s not something that we’re going to support this is something that has to pass democrats have been pushing for this for a long time as well as your municipalities they need this funding and we need to get this done,” said House minority leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield).

Lawmakers pushing for gun restrictions hope to convince fiscal conservatives it would save the sate money. They say crime keeps people away from tourist destinations.

The house speaker believes there are some areas where lawmakers could find a consensus on fighting crime.

“One of the big things big cities have consistently talked about is needing support for witness protection obviously when you have a city the size of St. Louis facing almost 200 homicides a year both their police force and their investigatory unit os overwhelmed as well,” said speaker Elijah Haahr, (R-Springfield) “So we’re looking at ways to help provide support for law enforcement and prosecution there as they deal with those issues.”