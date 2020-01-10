Jefferson City session: Day 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ben Carson came to the Missouri Capitol today to call on religious organizations to be more involved with addressing the issue of homelessness.

Governor Mike Parson has been very open about his faith and how it’s shaped the way he lives and how he hopes it shapes the way the legislative session will begin.

Hud Secretary Ben Carson has also been open about his faith. He told lawmakers when it comes to solving housing problems, there’s an opportunity for religious groups to make a big difference.

“Can you imagine what would happen if every single church adopted a homeless family with the goal of making them self sufficient in one year,” Carson said. “Think about the impact that would have.”

Carson also believes adopting a family would be more effective than other means of help.

“It would be much better than any government program because then there would be a personal relationship there would be personal, interpersonal responsibility,” Carson said.

One of the governor’s top priorities when he first took office was to find ways to provide job training. He believes training should be part of any public housing.

” If we’re going to build that, let’s give them opportunity to learn skills while they’re there,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Not just a home but much like our home lives a home where someone is willing to teach you things and give them an opportunity to learns those skill and I think that’s always important.”

We’re also getting a sense of what the governor will be laying out in his state of the state address next week. Expect him to highlight what he’ll call positive economic indicators. He’s also expected to call on lawmakers to unite behind issues where there’s agreement.