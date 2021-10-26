Jeans for Teens gives students new clothes for school



TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Jeans for Teens started back in 2017 with a simple idea. Many of the students in Taney County come from impoverished homes and simply can’t afford new clothes every school year.

The non-profit was founded and is currently run by Gerrie Moore. Moore said when she was young, she wasn’t allowed to wear jeans to school, but a teacher reached out and bought her three pairs to wear anyway. She believes it helped build her confidence and social skills with fellow students.

In the beginning, Jeans for Teens would only allow one pair of jeans per student, but after meeting with a very special boy they decided to evolve and expand their program.

“And when he turned around, he looked me in the eye and he said this is the first time I’ve ever owned a brand-new pair of jeans,” said Moore. “I’ve always had hand-me-downs from my five brothers. You talk about touching your heart! So we rethought our concept of well if they can find some jeans on the sale rack and they want to get more than one pair for their allowance, and so this year we did that and we had several kids that got to walk out with a couple of pairs of jeans.”

Last weekend, several students from across Taney County were treated to shopping sprees at the local Target and Maurice’s that partners with the non-profit.

To help donate, you can reach out to Jeans for Teens on their Facebook page here – https://www.facebook.com/jeansforteen