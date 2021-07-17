Jay Ashcroft’s Faith and Freedom Rally featured former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft hosted his second annual Faith and Freedom Rally Saturday, July 17, in Willard, Missouri.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the big guest at Saturday’s rally.

“We had a good successful election here,” said Pompeo. “That didn’t happen everywhere in America. Secretary Ashcroft has done a phenomenal job. He’s a great American patriot. He’s someone who believes in the same kind of things that we worked so hard on for four years in Washington D.C. He does that here in Missouri every day.”

Ashcroft was first elected in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

“We need leaders that understand that increasing opportunity for people to make their own decisions, to be responsible for their own lives, and do what’s best for them to fulfill the maximum of their God-given potential, that’s what I’m in favor of doing.”

People from all over the state listened to Ashcroft and Pompeo speak.

Rebecca Hummel is an immigrant who agrees with several of former President Donald Trump’s initiatives.

“I’m Asian,” said Hummel. “I immigrated here and I don’t see people by color. But you did it the correct way. I did it the correct way. We have to stop illegal immigration.”

Hummel also agrees with Ashcroft’s focus on faith.

“If you put God back,” said Hummel. “I think if you put God back to our lives and to our schools, everything will follow suit.”

Hummel has some advice for those wanting to start a life in the United States.

“If you are from another country and come to the United States, do what the Americans do,” said Hummel. ” Don’t let America serve you, like depend on America. You came here to I think serve America not America to serve you.”

Pompeo says he is currently focused on getting conservative leaders in office, school boards, and city council for 2022.