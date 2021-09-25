Jasper County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered person advisory for missing man

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man Saturday.

Donald Elliott, 52, was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of County Road 65 in Reeds, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Elliot has recently had brain surgery that has left a visible deformity on the left side of his head. Authorities say he may be going toward Sarcoxied and Elliott has recently tried to travel to Stott City, Missouri.

Elliott is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 147 lbs with brown eyes and a salt and pepper beard. He was last seen possibly wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department or your nearest law enforcement agency.