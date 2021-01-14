Jasper County police searching for homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect and a vehicle that may have been stolen during a homicide.

Police said the vehicle is a grey 2015 Subaru Legacy with Missouri plates VB1Y0E.

Deputies found a dead woman, 46-year-old Becci Sanders, in a Sarcoxie home when responding to a medical call.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15.

If you have any information about Sanders’ death or the stolen Subaru, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 358-8177.