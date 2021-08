CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.- An Oronogo man has died after drowning in Stockton Lake Wednesday afternoon.

According to the drowning report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Stephen Courtney was wading in the water, then stepped into an area of deep water and went under. Courtney did not resurface.

Courtney was pronounced dead on the original incident date and time on August 8 at 4:04 p.m.

The drowning happened at the .5 mile north of L1.