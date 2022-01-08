Jasper County Deputies investigate death of 50-year-old man

JOPLIN, MO.– Jasper County Deputies responded to a call about an altercation on S. Malang Road the afternoon of January 7 around noon.

Upon arrival, Deputies found a 50-year-old male dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of the residence. A 75-year-old male was detained by Detectives for questioning and they are currently not looking for anyone else connected to the incident at this time.

According to a press release, the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Updates will be given when it is appropriate to do so. The public is not in any danger.

