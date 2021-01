JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– A crash in Jasper County Thursday has left one dead, one seriously injured.

Terry Abernathy, 55, was a passenger in a vehicle driving down County Road 80 outside of Carthage when the car struck another vehicle parked in the roadway.

Abernathy was transported to Mercy Hospital in Carthage where he was pronounced dead.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 2nd fatality of 2021.