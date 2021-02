JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– A car crash in Jasper County Thursday has left one driver dead and one seriously injured.

At about 5:38 p.m., Seveie Davison, 23, was traveling on Highway 43 two miles North of Joplin when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and struck Davison’s car head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Mercy Hospital, where Davison was pronounced dead. The other driver remains in serious condition.