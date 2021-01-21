Jason Outman begins as Branson Chamber of Commerce CEO

BRANSON, MO – Jason Outman officially began his new job as president and CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB Monday, January 18.

He plans to spend his first thirty days at his new position meeting with local businesses and city officials to listen and learn, to help build on his current strategies.

Mary Kellogg, the chairman of the board for the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, said Outman was chosen out of sixty applicants nationwide.

“Jason took it upon himself, he and his wife, to come down here to Branson, Missouri before he even applied to make sure that it was a community that he wanted to be involved in,” said Kellogg. “Once he made his presentation on what he could bring to the Branson area, it was unanimous. All five of us said Jason is the gentlemen.”

Outman plans on expanding on the current demographic of travelers planning to visit Branson by focusing more on Millennials and those in Gen-Z.

“We’re going to make sure that we understand what they want, and it might be the theaters. It might be the shows. Might be ax throwing, you know,” said Outman. “It might be going on the lake, but what they want, we’re going to find that research, and that’s how we’re going to market, but we’re not going to forget what’s built Branson.”

Below is Ozarks First’s full interview with Outman: