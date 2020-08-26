Japanese Fall Festival scaled-back to “Mini” series

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What would have been Springfield’s 25th Annual Japanese Fall Festival has been scaled back to a Japanese Fall Mini Series.

Sister Cities, in a partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, made this decision in the interest of public health.

Springfield Sister Cities will now host an all-outdoor celebration on September 11 and 12 at Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

This will include live music each night, wishing lanterns, botanical and photography workshops, and an afternoon of cosplay.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties