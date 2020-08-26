Japanese Fall Festival scaled-back to “Mini” series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What would have been Springfield’s 25th Annual Japanese Fall Festival has been scaled back to a Japanese Fall Mini Series.

Sister Cities, in a partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, made this decision in the interest of public health.

Springfield Sister Cities will now host an all-outdoor celebration on September 11 and 12 at Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

This will include live music each night, wishing lanterns, botanical and photography workshops, and an afternoon of cosplay.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for kids 12 and under.