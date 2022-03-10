SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The James River Freeway Widening Project continues in Springfield. Tuesday, March 15, drivers in the east and westbound lanes will be shifting to the new inside lane between Glenstone Avenue and U.S. 65.

According to MoDOT, drivers will notice even more changes. Those include:

A 50 mile-per-hour speed limit

Temporary barrier walls on the north and south sides of James River Freeway

Traffic delays and narrow lanes

Detours are not planned, but MoDOT encourages drivers to find alternate routes

The James River Freeway Widening Project is scheduled to be finished in May of 2022. Aspects of the project include widening Route 60/James river Freeway by one lane between National Avenue and U.S. 65, widening the westbound off-ramp to Glentsone Avenue, and replacing deteriorating pavement.

The project also involves changes to the Glenstone Avenue/Republic Road/James River Freeway area. Crews have already consolidated the ramps to Eastbound Route 60 by removing the ramp near Nature Center Way.

MoDOT is also building a roundabout on Glenstone Avenue at Nature Center Way/republic Road.