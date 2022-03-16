SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The lane shifts that are part of MoDOT’s James River Freeway widening project caused traffic backups for drivers Wednesday.

Crews are working on James River Freeway (Route 60) between the area just west of Glenstone Avenue and U.S. Route 65 in Springfield. Wednesday, traffic going westbound was put into a single lane underneath the 60-65 interchange.

The flyover traffic coming up northbound on Route 65 was put into a single lane and shifted over into a 10-foot lane. Southbound traffic was shifted over and placed into a single lane. Crews are installing a temporary barrier wall on the north and south side of Route 60.

MoDOT encouraged drivers to consider alternate routes to avoid the construction and lane shifts.

MoDOT’s goal is to have everything opened up by June 1, 2022.