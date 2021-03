SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning on Wednesday, March 10, the westbound lane of James River Freeway will be closed between Kansas Expressway and the Scenic Avenue Bridge.

The closure will last until Friday, March 12.

On Monday and Tuesday, March 15-16, the eastbound driving lane of James River Freeway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crews will be making repairs to the Scenic Avenue Bridge during the closures.