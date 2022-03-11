SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church has announced they will be creating an online digital campus for those who wish to receive prayer and enjoy the use of virtual technology.

On Sunday, April 3rd, the James River Church will be launching its Meta Campus. a virtual online space in which you will be able to explore and attend events.

According to their website, when you go to church in the metaverse you can talk to people and hear their real voices. You can explore a full campus and experience different ministries. You can connect with pastors and receive prayer.

The site says a headset will provide the best experience in the Metaverse, but anyone with a computer will be able to join.

James River Church used the services of AltspaceVR. According to their website, AltspaceVR allows artists, creators, brands, and businesses to create virtual events.