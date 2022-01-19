Jailhouse phone call cited as evidence in boyfriend’s death

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – New information has been released regarding murder charges filed against a Galena woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Amended court documents show that murder charges were filed after monitored jailhouse phone conversations indicated Sheila Renee Phillips, 57, had been more involved in the death of Billy Mack Walker than she had earlier admitted.

Walker’s remains were found face-down and without clothing on Dec. 15, 2021, on Dade County Road 187 north of Route EE. He was identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol through a fingerprint scanner on scene, according to probable cause statements filed in the case.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be homicide.

Phillips admitted to investigators that she helped dispose of Walker’s body after another man shot and killed him at Walker’s home in Galena. That man, Gerald Hoffman, also told investigators he had killed Walker and Phillips helped him get rid of the body and evidence of the crime.

Both were arrested in connection with the death and were being held in the Stone County Jail when Phillips placed two phone calls stating that she was not going to allow someone else to suffer for something she had done, according to the amended probable cause statement.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigator Sgt. Travis Hitchcock said in that statement, “It is clear from the conversation Shella Phillips is stating she was responsible for Walker’s death.”

That same day – Jan. 14, 2022 – Hoffman changed his statement to claim he had not killed Walker but had assisted Phillips in disposing of the body and evidence.

Phillip is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence. She is to appear in Stone Count Circuit Court on Jan. 25. She is being held without bond.

Gerald Hoffman, 54, also of Galena is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. His next court appearance is set for March 1. He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.