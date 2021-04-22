Jail turned luxury: Former Dallas County Jail BnB scheduled to open

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The former Dallas County Jail will soon house people who actually want to stay there.

The Jail turned luxury BnB has been around since the 1930s. After a year of renovation, the facility has a new take on “solitary confinement.”

“When you come in, it’s the old like office area, and the women’s cells there were two of those with the smaller bunks, so we took out the middle partition and put a queen size bed in there, so we tried to keep everything intact because, you know, it’s history,” said Patty Miller, owner of the Dallas County Jail.

Miller and her husband used to work in the jail back in the ’80s before the new jail was built just down the street.

Her family bought the facility in 2019 and got to work. They have taken out a few walls and added new plumbing, but the rest of the space is all original with new paint and fresh mattresses, of course.

Miller hopes to start a new wave of tourism in Buffalo, from bridal and bachelorette parties to a weekend getaway.

“Not a lot of people saw my vision, they thought I was crazy, but I just knew what I wanted to do, and it took a huge team of my family and contractors coming in to make it what we wanted to be, but I think it’s going to be fun,” said Miller.

A total of eight guests can stay between the two pods.

Miller said the space officially opens on May 1 and some people have already reserved their spots.