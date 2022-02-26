BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– Benton County Jail Administrator Nick Murphy, 42, was arrested on charges of rape and sodomy, Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

The charges come after an investigation from Missouri State Highway Patrol. Murphy was arrested on Friday, February 25.

Murphy is being charged with statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14 years of age to the first degree and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age. He is being held in Pettis County Jail without bond.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said Benton County’s office and the office of the prosecutor are remaining uninvolved in the case. Murphy has been placed on administrative unpaid leave.