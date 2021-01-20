Jackpot for Powerball, Mega Millions over $700 million

BRANSON, Mo. — A huge drawing is up for grabs in the Powerball on Wednesday night, Jan. 20, with a jackpot of $730 million.

Along with the Powerball, the Mega Millions jackpot is set at $970 million, the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Even though the odds of winning are less than one in 292 million, don’t worry, because you can still win some sort of prize.

There are nine different ways someone could win the Powerball or Mega Millions ranging from $2 to $4 to hundreds of millions in the grand prize.

Cindy Hudlow said she purchased some tickets and knew what she would do with the money if she were to win.

“I would obviously retire. My husband would retire,” said Hudlow. “All my family would retire, and I would share a lot of this money with other people who probably need it even more than I do.”

Hudlow said she wished more than one person could win millions.

“I always wish that somebody win, like, everybody would win $10 million and there would be a whole lot of people that won enough money to make their lives, a change in their lives instead of one person winning like this crazy amount that you know, you could never spend in your lifetime.”

The $730 million Powerball jackpot will be the fourth largest in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. history.