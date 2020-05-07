“It’s reckless” and “shameful” local leaders slam Springfield business for reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local business opened its doors Wednesday for people to eat and play Bingo. This action was illegal in Greene County due to the Stay-at-Home Order.

On May 6, the Barnhouse re-opened, with tables spaced eight feet apart and sanitizer on hand for those playing bingo. Zareche estimates around 100 people are spaced between his two floors, and while he knows he is taking a risk running illegally, he explains why he made the decision.

“It was exciting news hearing that the Governor was going to re-open the state, and then when the city and county come back and says some small businesses can reopen and some cannot, you’re sitting there in shock and not sure what to do,” said Zarechi. “So then, you start exploring. Without opening up tonight, I could tell you that we won’t be here next year. I want to work with them, and make sure our community is safe and taken care of, but at the same time, the ball is kind of going to be in their court at this point.”

Health Director Clay Goddard says it was reckless and it is not where we need to be at in this phase.

Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon said it is shameful and selfish.

Both city and county leaders were not pleased with the owner for handling the situation the way he did.

Local business opens its doors, defying Greene County’s Stay-at-Home Order