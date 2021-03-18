It’s no bologna: The Oscar Mayer wienermobile visits Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Oscar Mayer wienermobile is in the Ozarks this week on its tour of America.

The wienermobile has one mission: deliver miles of smiles across the hotdog highways of America.

The giant hot dog on wheels will have three more stops in Springfield this week.

Event details:

  • E. Kearney Walmart from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
  • N. Kansas Expressway Walmart from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
  • E. Independence Walmart from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Fans can take pictures with the wienermobile and get their own wiener whistle.

